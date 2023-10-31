icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
31 Oct, 2023 08:09
HomeBusiness News

Sluggish German growth sparks recession fears

The Eurozone’s industrial powerhouse has continued to weaken, official data shows
Sluggish German growth sparks recession fears
© Getty Images / golero

Germany’s GDP fell 0.1% in the third quarter from the previous three months, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Monday, citing weak purchasing power and higher interest rates.

According to the report, household consumption has declined as high inflation continues to undermine consumers’ purchasing power.

The statistics office, however, has revised the figure for the second quarter to a modest 0.1% expansion, from stagnation. The figure for the first quarter was revised to stagnation, from a previous contraction that had led the economy into recession.

The EU’s largest economy has been grappling with challenges in its manufacturing sector due to higher energy costs. It officially slipped into a technical recession in the first quarter of the year as GDP growth was revised from 0 to -0.3%. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction in GDP.

The International Monetary Fund recently forecast that most of the world’s major economies will see growth this year, except for Germany. The IMF cited weakening global trade and soaring energy prices as the key reasons behind the projected slide.

READ MORE: Germany at risk of becoming ‘Sick Man of Europe’ – Deutsche Bank

Last month, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing warned that the struggling German economy could once again be called the ‘Sick Man of Europe’ if structural issues are not addressed immediately.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The definition of racism
0:00
25:11
State of rage? Amal Abou Zeid, former member of the Lebanese Parliament
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies