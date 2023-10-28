icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
28 Oct, 2023 07:06
HomeBusiness News

Gold outperforming stocks – MarketWatch

The safe-haven metal has rallied amid unrest in the Middle East
Gold outperforming stocks – MarketWatch
© Getty Images / Aslan Alphan

Safe-haven demand has been driving gold prices higher to the cusp of $2,000 per ounce and has helped the precious metal outpace the S&P 500 stock index so far in 2023, MarketWatch reported this week.

Bullion has rallied approximately 10% since the surprise attack by Palestinian armed group Hamas on Israel on October 7. Experts and traders forecast that geopolitical tensions and the uncertainty in the Middle East will continue driving gold prices higher.

Investors traditionally turn to gold in times of market uncertainty to hedge risks and as a store of value. Throughout history, bullion has been seen as a safe haven during periods of economic instability, stock market crises, military conflicts, and pandemics.

“The brutal Hamas attack on Israel sent shock waves around the world – and sent the price of gold soaring,” Brien Lundin, the editor of Gold Newsletter wrote in a monthly outlook, according to MarketWatch.

The S&P 500, the index that tracks the performance of 500 of the largest companies listed on US stock exchanges, has gained around 8% since January 1, while front-month gold futures have risen 9.2% during the same period, according to the report, citing Dow Jones market data.

Gold futures for October delivery, the current front-month contract, climbed to $1987.20 per ounce on Thursday, its highest settlement value since May 16. The price has risen more than 7.5% since the start of this month.

READ MORE: Russia reaping benefits of storing gold – media

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is heading for a third straight month of declines, MarketWatch wrote, noting that if the index finishes October in the red, it would mark the first time the large-cap index has fallen for three consecutive months since March 2020.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Destroying Gaza
0:00
24:42
The cost of militaries
0:00
24:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies