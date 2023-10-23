Russian region asks businesses not to celebrate Halloween

The holiday goes against the region’s cultural values, Krasnodar’s authorities have reportedly said

The administration of Russia’s Krasnodar Region has urged businesses to abandon Halloween celebrations on October 31, business daily Kommersant reported on Monday.

According to a letter that was sent to the heads of the region’s consumer enterprises and confirmed to Kommersant by the press service of the mayor’s office, the date is too close to the Day of Remembrance of Victims of Political Repressions during the Soviet period, while the holiday itself contradicts the cultural values of the region.

“Taking into account the above, we recommend that you refrain from preparing and holding special events to organize Halloween celebrations,” the letter reportedly stated.

At the same time, it noted that the celebration of Halloween and themed events are not prohibited, but “they are not supported or promoted, since they do not have cultural roots in the multinational culture” of the region. The document specified that Halloween celebrations contradict the principles of morality, goodness, justice, and respect for national and religious traditions.

Halloween’s origins can be traced back to the ancient Celtic harvest festivals that marked the beginning of a new year and onset of winter. Over the centuries, Halloween transitioned from a pagan ritual to a day of parties, costumes, scary movies, jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating for kids and adults. In some countries, the celebration is also unwelcome for religious reasons.

