icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
22 Oct, 2023 08:29
HomeBusiness News

Germany needs Nord Stream 2 – MP

Resuming energy flows from Russia will help stave off deindustrialization, Steffen Kotre says
Germany needs Nord Stream 2 – MP
Piping systems and shut-off valves at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream pipeline, November 5, 2020, Lubmin, Germany. © Getty Images / picture alliance

Germany needs to bring the surviving branch of the Nord Stream pipeline online and resume gas imports from Russia, Bundestag MP Steffen Kotre told TASS news agency on Saturday. According to the lawmaker, abandoning Russian energy and replacing it with alternate gas supplies has been a mistake.

What the Chancellor [Olaf Scholz] is happy about is devastating for companies and private consumers,” Kotre, who is also a member of the German parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection, said, referring to Scholz’s earlier praise of Germany’s efforts to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

The surge in gas prices leads to the deindustrialization of Germany. To ensure competitiveness, Germany should agree to purchase gas through the surviving branch of the Nord Stream pipeline,” Kotre stated.

Nord Stream is a gas route between Russia and Germany that runs through the Baltic Sea. It consists of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, each comprised of two separate branches. Germany once received Russian gas through Nord Stream 1, while Nord Stream 2 was never certified due to bureaucratic setbacks.

Both pipelines were damaged and shut down last year, in an incident widely considered to be sabotage. As a result, Germany lost direct access to Russian gas, which once covered around half of the country’s energy needs. One of the two branches of Nord Stream 2 survived, but the German authorities have not resumed the certification process due to political tensions with Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.

READ MORE: Putin laments lack of ‘smart people’ at top of Western politics

According to Kotre, this needs to change, as Germany currently pays much more for gas from alternate sources than it used to pay for Russian gas.

Russian gas is profitable and environmentally friendly, which is not the case with our current supplies – primarily liquefied natural gas from the US. Germany pays three to four times more for these supplies, but gas from the US produced by the fracking method does not meet our environmental standards,” he stated.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India
From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India FEATURE
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war FEATUREExclusive
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India
From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India FEATURE
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war FEATUREExclusive
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Rule of no law? Rein Mullerson, professor emeritus at Tallinn University
0:00
28:25
Israel-Saudi normalization becoming impossible, Gaza slaughter a stain on the US – Salman Al-Ansari
0:00
29:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies