icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
21 Oct, 2023 05:09
HomeBusiness News

De-dollarization in Russia-China trade almost complete – minister 

The ruble and yuan make up 95% of Moscow’s trade with Beijing, Maksim Reshetnikov says
De-dollarization in Russia-China trade almost complete – minister 
©  Getty Images / jroballo

The share of ruble and yuan settlements in Russia’s foreign trade has surged to almost 70% as Moscow rapidly shifts away from Western currencies, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Friday.    

The de-dollarization of Russian trade with China is almost complete, the minister told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia-China Energy Business Forum in Beijing.   

“Our trade is restructuring. If we look at the country’s trade indicators as a whole, 68% of our trade is carried out in rubles and yuan, while 95% our trade with China is settled in rubles and yuan. The issue of channels [for payments] has been solved,” Reshetnikov stated.  

Recent data from the Economic Development Ministry shows that the yuan overtook the dollar in Russia’s import settlements with China in 2022. The Chinese currency has since been used in Russian trade with Mongolia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Japan, Tajikistan, and Singapore. 

READ MORE: Russia boosts cross-border settlements in yuan

The changes reflect Russia’s move away from transactions in the currencies of ‘unfriendly countries’ against the backdrop of sanctions.  

Reshetnikov also gave his assessment of Russia-China trade turnover, predicting that it could exceed the target of $200 billion and reach around $220 billion by the end of this year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war FEATUREExclusive
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war FEATUREExclusive
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Israel-Saudi normalization becoming impossible, Gaza slaughter a stain on the US – Salman Al-Ansari
0:00
29:29
Whistleblowing on the VA
0:00
25:54
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies