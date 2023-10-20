icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
20 Oct, 2023 09:39
HomeBusiness News

China ratchets up US securities sell-off

Beijing’s holdings of US Treasuries dropped to their lowest level since 2009
China ratchets up US securities sell-off
The headquarters building of the Bank of China in Beijing. ©  Global Look Press / Sheldon Cooper

The amount of US stocks and bonds sold by Chinese investors hit a four-year high in August, according to the latest data released by the US Treasury Department on Thursday.

Sales of equities totaled about $5.1 billion, marking a record for monthly sales of US stocks by investors from the Asian nation, while they also sold agency bonds.

Data showed that China's holdings of US Treasuries fell to $805.4 billion, hitting the lowest level since May 2009, when Beijing held $776.4 billion in US debt.

The surge in sales of US securities has fueled speculation that Beijing could have used the funds for intervention purposes to support the weakening national currency.

In August, the yuan dropped to its lowest exchange rate against the US dollar since November, prompting Beijing to instruct state-owned banks to step up intervention in the currency market.

“It's unclear whether this was for currency purposes because Chinese reserves have not declined, which is odd,” Gennadiy Goldberg, head of US rates strategy at TD Securities in New York said, as quoted by Reuters.

READ MORE: Biden restricts US investments in Chinese tech

“It's really difficult to tell why their holdings are declining so much, but it could certainly be to stabilize the currency.”

Total holdings of US Treasuries by foreign countries amounted to $7.707 trillion in August, marking year-on-year growth of roughly 2.8%.

Japan remained the largest foreign holder of US government debt at $1.116 trillion.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Que Syrah Syrah! Discovering Russia’s wine country
0:00
27:56
CrossTalk: Decency becomes indecent
0:00
24:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies