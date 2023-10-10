icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
10 Oct, 2023 06:27
HomeBusiness News

Share prices of Western military contractors shoot up after Israel violence

Stocks have surged on expectations of further increased defense spending, experts say
Share prices of Western military contractors shoot up after Israel violence
©  Getty Images / RyanJLane

Shares of the largest military and defense corporations of NATO member states and major EU contractors surged on Monday as arms makers stand to benefit from Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Stocks of major US defense contractors jumped amid the conflict with Lockheed Martin, the maker of HIMARS rocket launchers, and Northrop Grumman Corp adding 8.3% and 10.6%, respectively. RTX formerly known as Raytheon Technologies Corp gained almost 4% "amid expectations of increased defense spending", according to Victoria Scholar, the head of investment at stockbroker Interactive Investor.

In the EU, among leading defense stock gainers were shares of the Swedish aircraft manufacturer Saab, which surged in price by more than 8%. As of Monday afternoon, shares of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall were up 5.7%, the British weapons maker BAE Systems gained 4.2%, while stock of Italy's military helicopter producer Leonardo was up 5.7%.

READ MORE: Israel-Palestine conflict endangering oil market – experts

The latest escalation began early on Saturday, when armed Palestinian groups launched a surprise attack on multiple locations along the Gaza border, with Israel launching a counteroffensive in response.

Israeli officials have estimated that over 700 people have been killed in the Hamas assault, over 2,200 have been wounded and 100 have been kidnapped, including citizens of European countries and the US. Following Israel's retaliatory air strikes, over 400 people have been killed and some 2,200 wounded in Gaza, according to Palestinian officials.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200 C°. What’s next?
Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200 C°. What’s next? FEATURE
‘They will not break us:’ How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas
‘They will not break us:’ How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas FEATUREExclusive
‘Moscow lawyer turned servant of Zelensky’s people’: Why is a once famous Russian attorney now accused of treason?
‘Moscow lawyer turned servant of Zelensky’s people’: Why is a once famous Russian attorney now accused of treason? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200 C°. What’s next?
Icy Awakening: India fails to wake up its lunar mission from a long sleep in -200 C°. What’s next? FEATURE
‘They will not break us:’ How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas
‘They will not break us:’ How Israelis feel about a new war with Hamas FEATUREExclusive
‘Moscow lawyer turned servant of Zelensky’s people’: Why is a once famous Russian attorney now accused of treason?
‘Moscow lawyer turned servant of Zelensky’s people’: Why is a once famous Russian attorney now accused of treason? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘The US is the greatest purveyor of violence in the world’ – 2024 Libertarian presidential candidate
0:00
29:3
Trash Talk
0:00
27:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies