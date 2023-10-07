icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hamas launches major attack on Israel
7 Oct, 2023 06:27
HomeBusiness News

UK housing market in freefall – Halifax 

Prices have fallen for six consecutive months, according to the lender
UK housing market in freefall – Halifax 
© Getty Images / coldsnowstorm

House prices in Britain dropped by 4.7% year-on-year in September due to the impact of high mortgage rates, the lender Halifax reported on Friday in its latest monthly update.  

The decline represents an acceleration on the previous month’s 4.5% drop, and was the biggest annual fall in more than 14 years, data showed. The drop meant the average cost of a house in the UK is £14,000 ($17,100) lower than the peak seen in August last year. 

According to the report, the price for an average UK home has now plunged to levels seen in early 2022, at around $340,000.  

“Activity levels continue to look subdued compared to recent years, with industry data showing lower levels of new instructions to sell homes and agreed sales,” Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, stated.  

According to Kinnaird, borrowing costs are the primary factor, given the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage affordability.    

READ MORE: UK home sales set to hit 12-year low

“Against this backdrop, homeowners inevitably become more realistic about their target selling price, reflecting what has increasingly become a buyer’s market,” she added.

The housing market in Britain has been under pressure as soaring borrowing costs put off buyers. Real estate firm Zoopla projected this month that home sales in the UK are on course to fall to the lowest level in more than a decade as a result of surging mortgage costs.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Kamchatka: Land of Fire-Breathing Giants
0:00
28:17
CrossTalk: Kiev's dilemma
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies