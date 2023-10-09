icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
9 Oct, 2023 05:23
HomeBusiness News

US ramps up imports from Russia

Overall turnover, however, is still significantly lower compared to last year, statistics show
US ramps up imports from Russia
© Getty Images / Pete Saloutos

The US has increased imports of goods from Russia despite imposing widespread economic sanctions on Moscow, data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Thursday.

In August, the volume of products imported from Russia jumped by $56.4 million and amounted to $298.1 million, according to the report. The figure, however, is much lower than that of February, when imports reached $642.8 million – a high for 2023.

Meanwhile, US exports to Russia have continued to decline, falling from $35.6 million in July to $32.1 million in August.

Trade turnover declined sharply after Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in response to its military operation in Ukraine.

Last spring, the US banned imports of Russian oil products, diamonds, and seafood. It later placed additional tariffs on imports of Russian steel, aluminum products, rubber, wood, and other goods. As a result, US imports of ferrous metals from Russia have declined to almost zero.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel's retaliation?
‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel's retaliation? FEATUREExclusive
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel's retaliation?
‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel's retaliation? FEATUREExclusive
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
In the interest of war? Philip Giraldi, executive director of the Council for the National Interest
0:00
29:38
FTX trial
0:00
27:50
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies