icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MFF
Unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic will no longer exist – local leader
28 Sep, 2023 06:02
HomeBusiness News

Finnish housing market crashing – Bloomberg

Construction of new homes has reportedly dropped to the lowest level since the 1940s  
Finnish housing market crashing – Bloomberg
©  Getty Images / Arijuhani

The housing market in Finland is facing a downturn as construction of new dwellings has plunged to levels not seen since World War II, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Building of new homes more than halved this year, totaling about 16,000 compared to over 37,000 constructed in 2022, the outlet reported citing data from the Confederation of Finnish Construction Industries.

It is expected that the Finnish construction industry will face a 10% overall drop this year.

“Due to the collapse of housing production, the number of completed apartments threatens to fall to the level of the 1940s in the next couple of years,” the construction group said in a statement. “The rise in interest rates and costs has frozen both consumer and investor demand for new apartments as well as government-subsidized housing construction.”

READ MORE: Eurozone facing contraction – S&P

According to the confederation’s chief economist, Jouni Vihmo, construction activity in Finland will not improve until the interest rate outlook stabilizes. He added that a recovery in the housing market would require a decline in the stock of new homes and a rebound for older dwellings.

The economist also warned that Finland’s construction sector, which employs some 160,000 people, may soon shed up to 30,000 jobs.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of wine
0:00
25:8
CrossTalk: Zelensky – American hero?
0:00
24:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies