icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Sep, 2023 16:16
HomeBusiness News

Russia extends restrictions on money transfers abroad

The measure applies to non-residents from ‘unfriendly’ countries
Russia extends restrictions on money transfers abroad
© Getty Images / Mordolff

The Russian central bank has extended restrictions on financial transfers abroad by non-residents from ‘unfriendly’ countries. The measures will be prolonged for another six months from October 1.

According to a statement from the Bank of Russia on Tuesday, the limits will apply to transfers from the accounts of individuals and legal entities.  

“This decision was made in order to maintain financial stability,” the central bank explained.

The Bank of Russia originally introduced the restrictions in April 2022. The ban was last extended in March of this year.

Under a government decree, payments must be transferred to special bank accounts in rubles – so-called C-type accounts – and are banned from being sent abroad without special permission.

Residents and non-residents from ‘friendly’ states – namely those that have abstained from sanctions – are allowed to transfer a maximum of $1 million per month abroad. For money transfer systems, the amount is limited to $10,000. Non-resident individuals working in Russia, whether from ‘friendly’ or ‘unfriendly’ states, are allowed to transfer funds abroad in the amount of their monthly salary.

READ MORE: Russia may unblock accounts of investors from ‘friendly’ countries – RBK

Russia froze the assets of international depositories last year in response to the seizure of its state funds by Western financial institutions. Moscow blocked 229.1 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) in assets belonging to Belgium’s Euroclear and Luxembourg’s Clearstream clearing houses, according to financial reports from Euroclear and Deutsche Borse Group.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ensouling cities? Pyotr Ivanov, sociologist, civil engineering laboratory
0:00
28:37
Election observation: An American perspective
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies