icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Scores dead in Nagorno-Karabakh blast – media
25 Sep, 2023 17:15
HomeBusiness News

EU member warns against Russia sanctions

Hungary will oppose restrictions on Moscow's nuclear sector, the Hungarian foreign minister has said
EU member warns against Russia sanctions
FILE PHOTO: Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary. ©  Rosatom / Paksh NPP / Balazh Tsako

Budapest will veto any European Union sanctions targeting Russian nuclear energy, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Monday.

Szijjarto said he had expressed his view on the EU plans during a meeting with the head of Russian nuclear giant Rosatom, Aleksey Likhachev.

"The opportunity to use nuclear energy in cooperation with Rosatom corresponds to Hungary's national interests. The construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant remains a large international project and aside from Rosatom it includes American, German and French companies," he said in a Facebook video. 

In August, Rosatom signed an agreement with Hungary to commence construction of two reactors for the Paks-2 nuclear power plant. Budapest earlier emphasized the importance of the project to Hungary and neighboring EU countries.

Russian nuclear giant ramps up supplies to ‘friendly’ states READ MORE: Russian nuclear giant ramps up supplies to ‘friendly’ states

Nuclear power is not covered by EU sanctions against Moscow, and Hungary has repeatedly said it would oppose any attempts to impose restrictions on the sector. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have time and again called on the 27 nations of the EU to blacklist Rosatom.

Located about 100 kilometers from Budapest, Paks is Hungary's only nuclear power station, operating four VVR-440 reactors of Soviet design to produce about half of the country's electricity. Adding two newer VVR-1200 reactors would roughly double the plant's capacity, which the government has long sought to do in order to bolster the country's energy independence.

The project has been hit with long delays and Hungarian officials have discussed changing the contract to include a project management company to speed it up.

The European Commission approved changes to the contract and financing in May. The initial agreement envisioned Russia providing a state loan of €10 billion ($10.6 billion) to cover most of the estimated €12.5 billion cost of the project.

The construction of Paks-2 is scheduled for the spring of 2024.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Alastair Crooke: ENORMOUS Tensions in Ukraine, USA’s Increasing Isolation & Europe Becoming a Vassal
0:00
29:17
Exporting hate
0:00
27:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies