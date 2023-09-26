icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Sep, 2023 05:32
HomeBusiness News

Lufthansa going green would use half of Germany’s electricity – Bloomberg

Less polluting synthetic kerosene is too energy intensive, according to the airline
Lufthansa going green would use half of Germany’s electricity – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Jetlinerimages

Germany’s flagship airline Lufthansa has warned that it would need to consume half of the country’s entire electricity output if it were to shift to green fuels such as e-kerosene, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr reportedly stated that synthetic fuels manufactured using renewable energy represented the best approach to decarbonize aviation. However, it is unlikely that there is sufficient green electricity in Germany to generate them, the executive warned.

“We would need around half of Germany’s electricity to create enough of the fuels,” Spohr was quoted as saying at an aviation conference in Hamburg. “I don’t think Mr. Habeck is going to give me that,” he added, referring to Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck.

According to the report, synthetic fuels such as green kerosene, which is derived from water, are seen by aviation industry executives as the only technically viable way to decarbonize air travel. The industry has been working to set up a market for a carbon-neutral version of the kerosene that powers most modern aircraft. However, the process requires huge amounts of electricity generated from renewable resources in order to ensure carbon neutrality.

The attempts to decarbonize air travel come at a time when Germany has to rely on imported electricity because it can no longer meet its demand with domestically generated power. The EU’s largest economy has had to ramp up electricity imports this year after the government decided to shut down the country’s last remaining nuclear power plants in favor of renewable energy sources.

READ MORE: Germans facing higher gas bills – Bloomberg

Germany has also been struggling due to the reduction in Russian energy deliveries, which were almost entirely halted after the EU imposed sanctions on Moscow last year in response to the Ukraine conflict. Prior to 2022, Germany relied on Russia for roughly 40% of its natural gas.

German industry executives have sounded the alarm over looming electricity shortages that could endanger the competitiveness of Germany as an industrial hub.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Alastair Crooke: ENORMOUS Tensions in Ukraine, USA’s Increasing Isolation & Europe Becoming a Vassal
0:00
29:17
Exporting hate
0:00
27:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies