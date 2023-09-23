icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian missile stocks and depleted-uranium shells destroyed – Moscow
23 Sep, 2023 14:31
HomeBusiness News

Ukrainian economy grows nearly 20% – government

Spending has increased as consumers adjust to the military conflict
Ukrainian economy grows nearly 20% – government
© Getty Images / Volker Preusser

Ukraine’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw a sharp increase of 19.5% from April through June compared to the same period last year, according to the latest data from the State Statistics Service.

The significant surge – the highest on record – has been attributed to the low base effect following the steep drop that occurred shortly after the beginning of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

The country’s economy contracted by 10% between January and March 2023. In the second quarter of last year, its GDP experienced a large decline of 37.2%. The rate of decline totalled some 30% in the second half of 2022.

Apart from the low base effect, its GDP was also spurred by a robust increase in domestic consumption.

EU country resolves grain dispute with Ukraine – Reuters READ MORE: EU country resolves grain dispute with Ukraine – Reuters

“People are getting used to it,” Olena Bilan, chief economist at Kiev-based investment bank Dragon Capital, told Bloomberg. “Life goes on and, amid the troubles, one wants to enjoy oneself by making a purchase or taking a vacation.”

The National Bank of Ukraine expects the economy to further increase by 2.9% by the end of the year. This projection will be revised in October.

The regulator’s outlook is crucial for payments on Ukraine’s GDP warrants that mature in 2041, as these are linked to the nation’s economic performance.

Kiev has to pay on the securities if annual output tops 3%, though the country’s authorities are seeking to overhaul its international debt in 2024, following a two-year standstill period imposed in August 2022 due to the military conflict.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Blowing the whistle on Apple
0:00
29:5
Cluster bombs
0:00
29:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies