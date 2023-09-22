icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Sep, 2023 12:00
HomeBusiness News

Oil prices rise on Russian restrictions

Moscow has banned exports of gasoline and diesel to stabilize the domestic fuel market
Oil prices rise on Russian restrictions
© Getty Images / Norbert Achtelik

Global oil prices climbed higher on Friday as Russia’s ban on diesel and gasoline exports raised concerns about tightening supplies.

Brent futures had climbed above $94 per barrel by 11:30 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained roughly 1% to trade over $90 per barrel. Both benchmarks were expected to see an insignificant weekly drop after gaining over 10% in the previous three weeks.

On Thursday, the Russian government introduced a temporary ban on foreign sales of diesel and gasoline in order to stabilize the domestic fuel market.

According to the Kremlin, the measure does not apply to fuel supplied under inter-governmental agreements to members of the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan.

“Temporary restrictions will help saturate the fuel market, which in turn will reduce prices for consumers,” the government’s statement read.

According to the Russian Energy Ministry, the step will also prevent unauthorized “gray” exports of motor fuels.

READ MORE: Russia restricts fuel exports

Russia has faced a spike in wholesale fuel prices in recent months due to shortages of gasoline and diesel. The situation has particularly affected southern regions, where fuel is crucial for gathering the harvest. 

The previous surge in global oil prices was attributed to concerns over tightening supply as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, maintain production cuts.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO all in
0:00
25:6
The cost of heatwaves
0:00
26:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies