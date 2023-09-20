icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh: Live updates
20 Sep, 2023 05:18
HomeBusiness News

Major bank issues warning over German economy

The Eurozone’s powerhouse is struggling amid an energy crisis and recession
Major bank issues warning over German economy
© Getty Images / Westend61

Germany continues to grapple with challenges in its manufacturing sector as it suffers from higher energy costs, Goldman Sachs economist Peter Oppenheimer told CNBC on Tuesday. 

The EU’s largest economy officially slipped into a technical recession in the first quarter of the year as GDP growth was revised from zero to -0.3%. The Bundesbank announced on Monday that the economy is likely to shrink this quarter thanks to slow private consumption and the increasing weakness of industry.

“The predicament that the economy is facing at the moment is really down to a number of factors,” said Oppenheimer, who is chief global equity strategist and head of macro research EMEA at Goldman Sachs.

“It’s… not a deep recession but it’s obviously been more hit by obvious headwinds,” he added.

At the same time, Oppenheimer suggested some positive factors for Germany, noting that “the equity market has been holding up quite well and there are some bright spots, I think, in terms of activity in the economy.” 

He also highlighted “opportunities” for Germany’s small- and mid-sized companies, known as the Mittelstand.

READ MORE: Germans facing higher gas bills – Bloomberg

“Over the short term, we could see a rebound in the DAX along with a broader range of China-related assets,” Goldman Sachs said separately in a note. However, it warned that Chinese trade may not provide as much of a boost as expected.

“Going forward, any rise in geopolitical tensions or curtailment in world trade would hinder the German recovery,” the note said, as quoted by CNBC.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
BRICS BY BRIC?
0:00
28:59
Fitness influencers
0:00
27:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies