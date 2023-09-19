icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Sep, 2023 05:06
HomeBusiness News

British papermaker to sell last factory in Russia

The deal will finalize Mondi’s withdrawal from the country
British papermaker to sell last factory in Russia
© Getty Images / James Hardy

UK paper and packaging giant Mondi has announced a deal to sell its last remaining plant in Russia, finalizing the company’s withdrawal from the country.

According to a statement on Sunday, Mondi has reached a deal for the sale of its Syktyvkar pulp and paper mill to a unit of Moscow-based real estate developer Sezar Group for 80 billion rubles ($825.7 million). The Syktyvkar factory produces uncoated fine paper and containerboard for the domestic Russian market and employs about 4,500 people. It reported revenue of roughly $1.16 billion at the end of 2022.

Mondi today announces that it has entered into an agreement to sell its last remaining facility in Russia, Joint Stock Company Mondi Syktyvkar, together with two affiliated entities, to Sezar Invest LLC for a total cash consideration of RUB 80 billion to be paid in a series of instalments,” the announcement read.

The companies have already acquired approval from Russia’s anti-monopoly agency and the government commission in charge of foreign investments, Mondi said. The sale is expected to be completed by December.

Earlier this year, Mondi sold its three Russia-based packaging conversion plants to Gotek Group for $16.5 million.

Mondi first announced its intention to sell the Syktyvkar plant in August last year. The company planned to sell the plant to Augment, an investment firm owned by Russian billionaire Viktor Kharitonin, for roughly $980 million. However, this summer Mondi scrapped the deal citing “lack of progress” in obtaining approval from the Russian authorities.

Western companies made billions in Russia last year – report READ MORE: Western companies made billions in Russia last year – report

Mondi is a global packaging and paper supplier which employs 22,000 people in over 30 countries. It reported revenues of $9.5 billion for 2022.

The UK firm is the latest Western company to quit the Russian market amid sanctions imposed on Moscow since the start of its military operation in Ukraine. In order to stem the flow of divestments, Moscow last year introduced rules that Western companies must follow to exit the Russian market. All firms that wish to leave should obtain official approval for the sale of their local assets from a designated government commission, which can also make “corrections” to the prices of deals.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
BRICS BY BRIC?
0:00
28:59
Fitness influencers
0:00
27:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies