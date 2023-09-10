icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Sep, 2023
The annual event will focus on forging stronger economic ties despite external pressure
Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum welcomes foreign participants
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov

Delegations from many foreign countries are expected to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that kicks off on Sunday in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok.

India, China, Laos, Mongolia and Myanmar will have the largest contingents at the event, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev, who is presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.

He told reporters on Saturday that around 7,000 people are expected to participate at the four-day forum, including media representatives from more than 50 foreign countries, including ‘unfriendly’ states.

“Russian entrepreneurs will meet with colleagues from India, China, Mongolia and ASEAN countries. I am sure as a result we’ll see a large number of new investment agreements with foreign participation, which will bring new projects, technologies, and jobs to the Far Eastern land and will become the key to strong friendship between our countries,” Trutnev said.

The forum’s agenda will be devoted to “The Path to Partnership, Peace, and Prosperity,” which reflects Russia’s desire to build constructive relations with all interested foreign partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, as quoted on the forum’s website. Discussions will focus on the prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology.

“Our country is fully open to an inclusive dialogue on pressing regional problems and has every intention of continuing to participate actively in efforts to nurture relations between the states of the Asia-Pacific region and contribute to a system based on equality, mutual benefit, and respect for the legitimate interests of all,” the site quoted Putin as saying this week in his address to participants of the EEF.

“It is important that we identify ways to create new, highly efficient production and logistics chains, modernize transport and energy systems, and ensure food and environmental security in the region,” he stressed.

The EEF, taking place from September 10-13, was created as a platform for dialogue with business on the most current development issues in the Russian Far East.

