icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine conflict, multipolarity and climate issues: Live updates from G20 summit in India
10 Sep, 2023 05:30
HomeBusiness News

‘Greedflation’ ravaging Western Europe – Nikkei

Corporate profit growth has reportedly been outpacing wage increases
‘Greedflation’ ravaging Western Europe – Nikkei
© Getty Images / LordHenriVoton

Inflation continues to rage in Western Europe, with monthly consumer prices soaring by over 14% in the UK and more than 10% in Germany, according to a Nikkei report. Some retailers have been hiking prices out of proportion with their underlying costs, it claimed. 

Roughly 50% of price increases in the region resulted from local companies passing higher costs on to consumers, the outlet estimated. Consumption has slumped across the region as price increases have outpaced wage growth.

Nikkei cited an analysis of annual results from 70 European food retail and manufacturing companies by the management consultancy Oliver Wyman, which reportedly found that absolute EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rose by 11% at food retailers and 12% at manufacturers in 2022, compared to the previous year. That growth was mostly driven by increased revenues.

“Companies in the food sector viewed the inflation context as an opportunity to review their price management,” Rainer Muench, partner at Oliver Wyman, was quoted as saying.

According to the IMF data, cited by Nikkei, growth in corporate profits accounted for 45% of inflation in Europe last year, higher than the 40% attributed to the higher cost of imports. A survey of households by the European Commission reportedly found the perceived rate of inflation over the past year has risen to 26% among low-income families, the highest in 20 years.

READ MORE: Bank of England issues UK food price warning

Earlier this year, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey accused domestic retailers of driving ‘greedflation,’ claiming that certain businesses were “overcharging customers” as millions of families struggle to make ends meet. The BoE has also warned that British households and businesses need to accept that they are worse off and should stop asking for wage increases and pushing prices higher.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Accused of Medicaid fraud
0:00
24:9
Enough to supply an army: Arms smuggling on the southern border
0:00
26:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies