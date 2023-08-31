British arms maker to launch production in Ukraine – Zelensky 

BAE Systems will manufacture, repair and supply spare parts for a wide range of weapons, Ukraine’s president says

The British arms manufacturing giant BAE Systems intends to “localize in Ukraine” the production of British L119 and US M777 howitzers, as well as Swedish CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky announced on Thursday.

There are also plans to “open an office of BAE Systems in Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel after a meeting with the head of the company, Charles Woodburn.

According to Zelensky, the enterprise has already started working in Ukraine.

“I met with the company’s CEO Charles Woodburn. Very productive: the company’s office in Ukraine, localization of production in Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote, adding that Kiev “highly appreciates when private companies open their offices in our country at this time.”

Ukraine and the UK arms maker have signed an agreement on cooperation in localizing the production of BAE Systems weapons. Under the deal the British company will produce, repair and supply spare parts for new L119 light guns, Zelensky’s press service said.

“The best weapon… should be produced in Ukraine. The development of our own weapons production is one of the top priorities,” the Ukrainian president declared.

Earlier this month, Woodburn confirmed it was making progress on a plan to set up a base in Ukraine to produce and repair weapons, from tanks to artillery.

“It’s definitely progressing,” he said, adding that “[the] first step is around opening an office and then working with a local partner.”

