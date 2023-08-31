icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Aug, 2023 13:03
British arms maker to launch production in Ukraine – Zelensky 

BAE Systems will manufacture, repair and supply spare parts for a wide range of weapons, Ukraine’s president says 
British arms maker to launch production in Ukraine – Zelensky 
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen are firing from an M777 howitzer. ©  AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka

The British arms manufacturing giant BAE Systems intends to “localize in Ukraine” the production of British L119 and US M777 howitzers, as well as Swedish CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky announced on Thursday.   

There are also plans to “open an office of BAE Systems in Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel after a meeting with the head of the company, Charles Woodburn. 

According to Zelensky, the enterprise has already started working in Ukraine.   

“I met with the company’s CEO Charles Woodburn. Very productive: the company’s office in Ukraine, localization of production in Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote, adding that Kiev “highly appreciates when private companies open their offices in our country at this time.”   

Ukraine and the UK arms maker have signed an agreement on cooperation in localizing the production of BAE Systems weapons. Under the deal the British company will produce, repair and supply spare parts for new L119 light guns, Zelensky’s press service said.   

“The best weapon… should be produced in Ukraine. The development of our own weapons production is one of the top priorities,” the Ukrainian president declared.   

Earlier this month, Woodburn confirmed it was making progress on a plan to set up a base in Ukraine to produce and repair weapons, from tanks to artillery.   

“It’s definitely progressing,” he said, adding that “[the] first step is around opening an office and then working with a local partner.”

