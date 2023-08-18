icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Aug, 2023 04:07
HomeBusiness News

Bitcoin makes sudden sharp fall

The drop marks the largest plunge for the cryptocurrency so far this summer
Bitcoin makes sudden sharp fall
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Rick Bowmer

The price of Bitcoin saw a significant fall on Thursday, briefly dipping below $26,000 in an 8% single-day decrease. Similar losses were also recorded for other digital currencies, including Ether, reportedly leading to the liquidation of $1 billion in crypto.

After taking a 2% drop the day prior, Bitcoin tumbled to $25,409 at its lowest point on Thursday, reaching a two-month low before slightly recovering, CoinMarketCap reported. Ether and BinanceCoin also slid by several points, dropping by 6.5% and 6.4% respectively.

The fall for Bitcoin brought the currency’s market cap to less than $500 billion for the first time since mid-June, while its value remains at the same level measured on June 20. An increase in volatility was also noted by crypto analyst Will Clemente, who said Thursday marked BTC’s greatest single-day increase for implied volatility, a metric based on market forecasts of future price movements.

Digital ruble can help Russia fight sanctions – top economist READ MORE: Digital ruble can help Russia fight sanctions – top economist

In the space of around 12 hours, investors liquidated some $1 billion in the most commonly used cryptocurrencies, according to figures gathered by CoinGlass, a crypto data analysis organization. In addition to Bitcoin, Ether and BinanceCoin, other popular e-currencies also saw major drops, with Doge and LiteCoin plummeting by more than 10%.

Despite the dip, however, Bitcoin remains up by some 60% for 2023, as the currency began the year at just over $16,500.

Top stories

RT Features

Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of silk
0:00
27:41
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies