icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian central bank announces major interest rate hike
15 Aug, 2023 08:36
HomeBusiness News

Russian central bank announces major interest rate hike

The 3.5% increase comes a day after the ruble tumbled to its weakest level since March 2022
Russian central bank announces major interest rate hike
© AFP / Alexander Nemenov

The Bank of Russia raised interest rates by 350 basis points to 12% at an emergency meeting on Tuesday in a bid to halt the rapid depreciation of the ruble against world currencies.

“Inflationary pressure is building up… The decision is aimed at limiting price stability risks,” the regulator said in a statement.

The central bank added that demand in the economy has exceeded the country's ability to expand output, increasing inflation and affecting “the ruble's exchange rate dynamics through elevated demand for imports.”

“Consequently, the pass-through of the ruble's depreciation to prices is gaining momentum and inflation expectations are on the rise,” it noted.

On Monday, the ruble sank to a 16-month low against the dollar and euro, reaching 101 versus the greenback, and 111 against the European single currency.

The ruble strengthened early on Tuesday ahead of the regulator’s statement, but later slid back, and was trading around 98 to the dollar and 107 to the euro at 11:44am local time in Moscow.

The Bank of Russia announced an extraordinary meeting shortly after the sharp depreciation to reassess the key interest rate, which previously stood at 8.5%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
Niger coup
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies