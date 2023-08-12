icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Aug, 2023 07:54
HomeBusiness News

Elon Musk to hold Twitter fire sale

More than 500 items of company memorabilia will be auctioned off following the platform’s rebranding
Elon Musk to hold Twitter fire sale
© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency

Elon Musk is clearing house following the rebranding of Twitter last month, putting hundreds of items featuring the platform’s old logo up for sale.

Heritage Global Partners auction house is selling 678 lots of memorabilia, art, and office assets from the company’s San Francisco headquarters, including a giant sign featuring the iconic blue bird logo that adorned the side of the building.

Espresso machines, furniture, musical instruments, fridges, lockers and beer dispensers are also being sold off after the platform changed its name to X last month.

The auction will also feature two oil paintings of well-known photos that went viral on Twitter: Ellen DeGeneres’s selfie from the 2014 Oscars with Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong’o, and the shot of Barack Obama hugging his wife Michelle after winning the US presidential election in 2012.

Some other items include an indoor barn, plenty of hashtag-related art, a vinyl collection, and a dishwasher.

According to the listing, the starting offer for each lot is $25. The auction will commence at 2pm GMT on September 12 and will end on September 14.

It will be the second fire sale at the platform’s headquarters since Musk’s purchase of the company. In January, he held an unprecedented auction for more than 600 office items. A Twitter bird statue that was up for sale fetched an impressive $100,000, while a neon digital sign featuring the bird logo was sold for $40,000.

Musk explains Twitter rebranding READ MORE: Musk explains Twitter rebranding

The previous auction was held amid financial troubles at Twitter, which were linked to an exodus of advertisers following reforms introduced by Musk on the platform. However, organizers then refuted claims that the auction’s purpose was in any way linked to Twitter’s financial status. Last month, Musk said cashflow was still negative amid a 50% decline in ad revenue and mounting debts.

The upcoming auction is another sign of Musk’s determination to reimagine Twitter. After purchasing the platform last year, he said he wanted to turn it into an “everything” app, which would allow users to communicate, shop and practically live on the platform.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob': Manipuri children now fear fires, hills, and former friends
'He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob': Manipuri children now fear fires, hills, and former friends FEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob': Manipuri children now fear fires, hills, and former friends
'He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob': Manipuri children now fear fires, hills, and former friends FEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Zelensky’s schemes
0:00
27:23
Remembering Daniel Ellsberg
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies