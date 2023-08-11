icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Aug, 2023 11:24
HomeBusiness News

Russian energy revenues higher than last year – Handelsblatt

Income reportedly increased 5% last month compared to July 2022
Russian energy revenues higher than last year – Handelsblatt
© Getty Images / z1b

Russia saw revenues from energy exports surge last month despite Western sanctions that include embargos and price caps on the country’s oil, German news outlet Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

According to the publication, Moscow’s revenues from oil and gas sales grew 5.3% year-on-year in July and amounted to $8.66 billion. Profits were said to be the largest in gas exports, while those from crude sales rose by 2.6%. The outlet noted it was the first time this year that Russia had increased state revenues from energy exports in comparison with 2022.

Russia is earning more from energy exports and “thus is in a better position than a few months ago,” Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at Swiss bank UBS, told the news outlet. He claimed that as a result, many have started to doubt the effectiveness of sanctions on Russia.

Robin Brooks from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) noted that sanctions “can be very effective when used against countries with current account deficits,” which depend on loans from foreign investors on the global capital market to finance imports. He noted, however, that Russia is not among that group and argued that the restrictions imposed on it are becoming increasingly ineffective.

An EU embargo on seaborne exports of Russian crude was introduced last year along with G7 price caps on oil and petroleum products originating from Russia, in response to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. The measures were presented as an effort to deprive Moscow of funds to finance its military effort.

READ MORE: Russian oil remains top choice for major Asian economies

While the restrictions have barred Russia from accessing its traditional Western markets, they have triggered a large-scale reshuffle in global oil supply, with Moscow successfully redirecting exports to Asia. According to the latest OPEC calculations, Russia has been the largest exporter of oil to India for the past year, accounting for 45% of India’s crude purchases in June. It has also been China’s top supplier since January.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Allure of Amber: Discovering the Secrets of Kaliningrad’s Baltic Gold
0:00
28:1
The cost of theft
0:00
25:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies