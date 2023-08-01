icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Aug, 2023 14:09
Russia sets new record in gas deliveries to China

Energy major Gazprom says it will continue to exceed daily contractual obligations
Technicians inspect China-Russia East-Route Natural Gas Pipeline in Qinhuangdao, Heibei Province of China. ©  VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Russia’s energy major Gazprom set a new record on Monday for daily gas deliveries to China through the Power of Siberia mega pipeline, the company has announced.

Russia supplies natural gas to its main trading partner under a long-term contract between Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). The Power of Siberia is part of a $400 billion, 30-year agreement between Gazprom and CNPC which was inked in 2014.

"On July 31, the supply of Russian gas through the Power of Siberia pipeline once again exceeded the daily contractual obligations. Gazprom delivered all requested volumes and set a new historical record of daily gas supplies to China," the company announced in a statement on its Telegram channel.

China currently gets most of its Russian gas through the Power of Siberia mega pipeline, which is a section of the so-called Eastern Route. It was partially launched in December 2019, becoming the first pipeline to supply Russian gas to China.

Last year, Russia exported 15.5 billion cubic meters of gas to China via the Power of Siberia. According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, gas supplies to China via the pipeline will reach 22 billion cubic meters in 2023, as Moscow continues to boost energy cooperation with Beijing.

