Russia sets new record in gas deliveries to China

Energy major Gazprom says it will continue to exceed daily contractual obligations

Russia’s energy major Gazprom set a new record on Monday for daily gas deliveries to China through the Power of Siberia mega pipeline, the company has announced.

Russia supplies natural gas to its main trading partner under a long-term contract between Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). The Power of Siberia is part of a $400 billion, 30-year agreement between Gazprom and CNPC which was inked in 2014.

"On July 31, the supply of Russian gas through the Power of Siberia pipeline once again exceeded the daily contractual obligations. Gazprom delivered all requested volumes and set a new historical record of daily gas supplies to China," the company announced in a statement on its Telegram channel.

China currently gets most of its Russian gas through the Power of Siberia mega pipeline, which is a section of the so-called Eastern Route. It was partially launched in December 2019, becoming the first pipeline to supply Russian gas to China.

Last year, Russia exported 15.5 billion cubic meters of gas to China via the Power of Siberia. According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, gas supplies to China via the pipeline will reach 22 billion cubic meters in 2023, as Moscow continues to boost energy cooperation with Beijing.

