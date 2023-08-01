icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Aug, 2023 10:23
HomeBusiness News

Sanctions fuel crypto mining boom in Russia

Bitcoin mining machines have been flowing into the country, CoinDesk reports
Sanctions fuel crypto mining boom in Russia
© Getty Images / South_agency

The cryptocurrency mining industry has been booming in Russia in the wake of the sweeping sanctions imposed by Western countries, CoinDesk reported last week, citing experts.

The outlet was told by Sergey Arestov, the CEO of miner BitCluster, that in recent months, good conditions for crypto mining have formed in Russia due in part to the rise in the price of Bitcoin.

Despite pressure on banking, sanctions may have in fact boosted the Russian mining industry, CoinDesk wrote, citing a report by Cryptocurrency Mining Group (CMG). It stated that first of all, mining offers an alternative revenue stream for power producers who have been hit by the economic downturn, and secondly, it facilitates the conversion of Russian rubles to Bitcoin, which can be exchanged globally, unlike Russia’s fiat currency.

CoinDesk’s report also cited Ethan Vera, the chief operating officer at global mining services firm Luxor Technologies, who stated earlier that more crypto mining machines are flowing into Russia than anywhere else in the world.

None of the “sanctions targeting Russia completely prohibit involvement in the mining sector,” according to David Carlisle, the vice president of policy and regulation at blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. He cited “significant risks,” however, for firms operating in Russia’s mining sector, claiming they can’t do business with sanctioned entities, including mining hosting firm BitRiver, or make payments to state banks and companies.

Industry experts say that increased regulatory scrutiny regarding cryptocurrencies and taxation in the US and elsewhere have made Russia even more competitive. They also cited cheap energy costs as having encouraged miners in Russia to ramp up their operations.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who owns your DNA?
0:00
26:2
Sweden joins NATO
0:00
27:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies