icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jul, 2023 14:31
HomeBusiness News

Another South American nation to curb dependence on dollar

Bolivia is the latest on the continent opting to trade in yuan and ruble instead of the greenback
Another South American nation to curb dependence on dollar
© Getty Images / Bloomberg Creative

Bolivia has become the latest country in South America to regularly use alternative currencies in cross-border trade instead of the US dollar in a growing challenge to the dominance of the greenback for international financial transactions in the region.

Bolivian Economy Minister Marcelo Montenegro said on Thursday that the nation conducted financial operations amounting to 278 million Chinese yuan ($38.7 million) between May and July of the current year. That accounts for 10% of its foreign trade during that period.

“Banana, zinc, and wood manufacturing exporters are conducting transactions in yuan, as well as importers of vehicles and capital goods,” Montenegro said during a press conference in La Paz, adding that the share of alternative currencies is expected to increase over time.

Importers and exporters have been able to trade in yuan since February, and the Russian ruble since March via Banco Union, a Bolivian state-owned lender, bank officials said, as cited by Reuters.

The transactions between Banco Union and Russia’s Gazprombank facilitate “the work of Russian companies in the market” in spite of economic penalties imposed on Moscow by the West since 2022, according to Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Mikhail Ledenev, as quoted by the agency.

READ MORE: West using dollar as weapon – Putin

Bolivia has followed other states in the region, most notably Brazil and Argentina, which have recently turned to alternative currencies in their foreign trade. Bolivia has recently experienced severe dollar shortages, partially triggered by a drop in the production of natural gas, which is a key export item for the country. The shortages have significantly impacted the nation’s economy since February.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Military-industrial complex corruption amid the Ukraine proxy war – ex-Pentagon insider Chuck Spinney
0:00
28:37
Anti-bullying legislation
0:00
27:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies