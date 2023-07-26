icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jul, 2023 14:15
Russian IT boss sentenced to 14 years for treason

Group-IB’s Ilya Sachkov will serve the term in a high-security penal colony
A Moscow court has sentenced Ilya Sachkov, a co-founder of one of Russia’s top cybersecurity firms, Group-IB, to 14 years in jail for treason, news agencies reported on Wednesday.

Sachkov will serve his sentence in a high-security penal colony and will have to pay a fine of 500,000 rubles ($5,560), according to the ruling by the Moscow City Court. The case was heard behind closed doors and the court materials are classified.

The cybersecurity entrepreneur was arrested in 2021 on suspicion of passing classified information to foreign spies. According to the prosecution, Sachkov collected and transmitted information constituting a state secret to foreign intelligence services in 2011. Sachkov denied the accusations.

According to Bloomberg, the trial may be related to the transfer of information to the US about a hacker group that is allegedly linked to Russian intelligence and is accused of cyberattacks during the 2016 US presidential election.

Sachkov is no longer associated with Group-IB as the firm exited the Russian market in April. A new firm, F.A.C.C.T. (Fight Against Cybercrime Technologies), was founded in its place with Sachkov as a shareholder. Group-IB issued a statement condemning Wednesday’s court verdict, while F.A.C.C.T. said the defense would appeal the ruling.

