icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jul, 2023 13:31
HomeBusiness News

American credit card debt soars at fastest pace in 20 years – research

Another interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve this week would push borrowing costs even higher
American credit card debt soars at fastest pace in 20 years – research
©  Image Source

Credit card debt in the US grew in the first quarter of this year at its fastest pace in two decades, a recent report has suggested.

In the first quarter of this year, total credit card balances rose by more than 17% from a year ago, marking the largest annual jump in at least 20 years, independent investment research and online financial media company Hedgeye has reported, citing data from the US Federal Reserve.

The cost of revolving credit – a type of credit that does not have a fixed number of payments, in contrast to instalment loans – continued to notch higher to multi-decade highs, the Hedgeye report added. As of last week, the average interest rate on new credit cards stood at 20.82%, compared to just over 12% a decade ago, according to Fed data.

Americans now hold a record amount of credit card debt – nearly $988 billion, according to Fed data released in June.

Financial experts believe the debt keeps piling up in part because high inflation has been forcing households to lean more heavily on their credit cards to cover monthly expenses.

READ MORE: US debt becoming unsustainable – report

The consumer price index hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022 on the back of a surge in energy and food prices. Inflation has cooled since then, having dropped to 5-6% in the first quarter of this year and to 3% in June.

The drop in inflation has come after the Fed has hiked rates ten times in just over a year, bringing the federal funds rate to the current range of between 5.00-5.25%, up from 1.75% a year ago. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates again this week, despite the slowing inflation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Wildfires & controlled burns
0:00
29:24
The New Middle East
0:00
27:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies