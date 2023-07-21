icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-Donbass militia commander Strelkov remanded in custody
21 Jul, 2023 17:21
BRICS leaders to discuss sustainable payment mechanism – Moscow

The bloc is aiming to conduct more settlements in national currencies
BRICS Foreign Ministers meet in South Africa ahead of the main BRICS Summit in August. June 01, 2023, Cape Town. ©  Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Establishing sustainable payments mechanisms for mutual trade is among the key issues for the BRICS group of nations to discuss at their summit next month, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow told RT on Friday.

“Given the current international situation, this issue will be addressed during the upcoming meeting of the bloc’s leaders,” the ministry said, referring to the summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the use of national currencies in mutual trade is complicated by factors such as their limited convertibility and higher volatility compared to the US dollar. The ministry also acknowledged that the potential creation of a new BRICS single currency would be a “delicate” process.

The BRICS nations have been seeking to shift further from the US dollar in mutual trade, with the de-dollarization trend gaining momentum following sanctions that effectively cut Russia off from Western financial mechanisms. Numerous developing nations – including Russia’s fellow BRICS members China, India, Brazil and South Africa – have started to move toward alternative currencies in trade.

Russia floated the idea of introducing a BRICS currency last year. President Vladimir Putin said last June that member states were working on developing a new reserve currency based on a basket of the national currencies used by the five-nation bloc.

