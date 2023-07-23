icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jul, 2023 05:31
HomeBusiness News

Robert Kiyosaki predicts US stock market crash

The finance guru earlier warned that hiking interest rates to battle inflation may have a negative effect on stocks
Robert Kiyosaki predicts US stock market crash
© Getty Images / Matthias Kulka

Renowned writer and economist Robert Kiyosaki warned investors of a stock market downturn in a tweet this week.

According to Kiyosaki, there are “too many signs” that spell a crash in the market in the near future.

Yet too many signs point to a severe stock market crash… If your future depends on stocks and bonds please be careful, possibly ask for professional advice. Afraid depression coming,” he tweeted.

Kiyosaki, who predicted the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, said he does not play the stock or bond markets himself, as he prefers “hands on control too much.

He did not detail why he expects stocks to plummet in his latest tweet. Earlier, however, he predicted that the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to rein in runaway prices, and warned that this in turn would cause stocks, bonds, real estate, and gold to crash.

He has so far been proven correct, as the country has faced its worst inflation in decades over the past several months, which prompted the Fed to implement a series of interest rate hikes. The rate is currently 5% to 5.25%, up from 0% in early 2022.

US debt becoming unsustainable – report READ MORE: US debt becoming unsustainable – report

So far, US asset prices and economic growth have seemed resilient to higher borrowing costs. The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 17% so far this year, and the Nasdaq Composite has grown 35%, partly due to the surge in betting on artificial intelligence.

However, in a tweet last week, Kiyosaki claimed that the current growth in the stock market is not a sign of health, but the product of the suspension of the debt ceiling Washington passed last month to avoid a default.

WHY is stock market taking off? Because ‘Debt Ceiling’ removed. Means national debt to rise with stock market. Rich get richer as America gets poorer. Sad. Sticking with real money & real assets: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin,” he tweeted on July 14.

Total US debt now stands at over $32 trillion, and according to a recent warning from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), it will nearly double over the next three decades, jumping from this year’s estimate of 98% of GDP to 181% by 2053, unless the legislation is changed.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Blowing the whistle on animal welfare crime
0:00
27:24
Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News
0:00
26:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies