icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jul, 2023 16:05
HomeBusiness News

US budget deficit nearly triples – Treasury

The gap from October through June came in at around $1.4 trillion, according to the department
US budget deficit nearly triples – Treasury
© Getty Images / WOWstockfootage

The US federal government’s budget deficit widened sharply in the first nine months of the fiscal year to hit $1.39 trillion in June, the Treasury Department said on Thursday. The figure was up from $515.1 billion in the same period last year.

The federal government operates under a fiscal year that begins October 1.

According to the report, the budget gap widened by $227.76 billion in June, up from $88.8 billion in the same month last year.

The Treasury data showed that a sharp increase in government spending and a significant drop in tax revenues were the key reasons behind the widening deficit.

Overall, tax revenues between October and June were 11% lower than the same period a year ago due to a slump in stocks, bonds and other assets. Data showed that in June government receipts declined by $42 billion to $418 billion from a year ago. At the same time, spending increased, with outlays rising $96 billion to $646 billion. Soaring inflation has also added to federal spending.

US Federal Reserve officials have been warning that the government’s finances were on a path that in the long-term would be unsustainable. According to Phillip Swagel, the director of the Congressional Budget Office, the federal deficit will average around $2 trillion per year, adding to the $32.5 trillion national debt.

READ MORE: US recession not ‘off the table’ – Treasury chief

“We are projected to spend more on interest payments in the next decade than we will on the entire defense budget,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. “How can anyone possibly think this trend is sustainable?”

“We’re running off the rails at an alarming rate,” MacGuineas stated, adding “We need to do better.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who wants to live forever? Tips for healthy aging and longevity
0:00
23:20
CrossTalk: NATO’s epic fail
0:00
24:41
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies