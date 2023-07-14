icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India launches moon mission
14 Jul, 2023 09:42
HomeBusiness News

Russia enters China’s top five trading partners

Bilateral trade between Moscow and Beijing exceeded $114 billion between January and June, data has revealed  
Russia enters China’s top five trading partners
© Getty Images / CHUNYIP WONG

Russia has become one of China’s top-five trading partners for the first time, as the two countries continue to boost cooperation at an unprecedented pace. 

Trade turnover between Moscow and Beijing surged to record volumes in the period from January to June, reaching $114.5 billion, data released by the Chinese General Administration of Customs on Thursday showed. 

The figure marked a 40.6% increase compared to a year ago, and took Russia into the list of China’s top-five trading partners for the first time, behind the US ($327.2 billion), Japan ($157 billion), South Korea ($153.4 billion), and Australia ($116.1 billion).

Exports and imports have increased at a double-digit pace since the beginning of the year and continue to accelerate. The figures represent the biggest rise since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, signaling that Russia is becoming China’s fastest-growing trade partner globally. 

Soaring Russia-China economic cooperation is “natural” after Moscow pivoted trade from the EU to Asia following sweeping Western sanctions, according to the head of the Institute of Trade Policy at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow, Aleksandr Daniltzev. 

READ MORE: Russia set to bolster industrial ties with China – PM

“Russia is mainly exporting commodities and a certain amount of finished goods,” he said. China, meanwhile, is supplying Russia with goods that were banned by international restrictions, including industrial equipment, Daniltzev noted.  

Economic ties have been bolstered by the mutual decision to conduct the majority of transactions in the nations’ own currencies instead of the US dollar. Moscow and Beijing have both stepped up efforts to reduce dependence on the dollar and euro in international trade, against the backdrop of sanctions imposed on Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who wants to live forever: tips to healthy ageing and longevity
0:00
23:20
CrossTalk: NATO’s epic fail
0:00
24:41
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies