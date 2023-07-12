icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jul, 2023 13:44
HomeBusiness News

Russia seeks to expand de-dollarization drive

The Foreign Ministry will approach Southeast Asian nations regarding a switch to national currencies in trade
Russia seeks to expand de-dollarization drive
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (L) at an ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2023. ©  Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia is planning to discuss a switch to national currencies in trade with countries in Southeast Asia, the Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday. The move comes as part of Moscow’s push to ditch the US dollar and euro in business settlements.

As a result of Western sanctions against Moscow, trade turnover between Russia and countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) decreased by 4.4% in 2022, the ministry said in a statement ahead of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Jakarta, Indonesia.

“To improve the situation, Russia is working on launching consultations on introducing national currencies in mutual settlements,” the Foreign Ministry said on its website.

ASEAN is a political and economic union of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Lavrov is in Jakarta this week to meet with his ASEAN counterparts to foster stronger ties.

Following the imposition of sanctions, Russia and its trading partners among developing nations have intensified efforts to reduce the use of the Western financial system and replace the US dollar and the euro with national currencies for trade settlements.

READ MORE: Ruble beating ‘toxic’ Western currencies in export payments – central bank

The trend is supported by the members of BRICS, the economic bloc uniting Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as numerous other nations that want to join the union. Among the currencies widely used instead of the US dollar are the Russian ruble, Chinese yuan, and UAE dirham.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No guarantees
0:00
24:37
De-dollarization & the yuan rising
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies