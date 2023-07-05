icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jul, 2023 16:17
HomeBusiness News

Russia and Saudi Arabia show unity with oil output cuts – minister

Moscow and Riyadh both announced additional production reductions on Monday
Russia and Saudi Arabia show unity with oil output cuts – minister
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. ©  Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The latest move to extend oil production cuts by the world’s biggest exporters, Saudi Arabia and Russia, is evidence of strong teamwork between Riyadh and Moscow, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would extend its voluntary crude output cut of one million barrels per day for another month to include August, while Russia simultaneously announced a 500,000 barrel-per-day decline in exports next month. The cuts will amount to 1.5% of global supply.

“It is quite telling seeing us on Monday coming out with not only our [oil production cut] extension... but also with validation from the Russian side,” he told a meeting of oil industry CEOs with ministers at the OPEC+ International Seminar in Vienna.

Prince Abdulaziz said there was deep cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia as part of the OPEC+ alliance, and pledged to do “whatever necessary” to support the oil market.

“In the last move this week, yes, we are all continuing with our voluntary cut, but again, part of what we have had done with our colleagues from Russia was also to mitigate the cynical side of spectators about what was going on with Saudi Arabia and Russia,” he said.

The Saudi energy minister hailed Russia’s oil production cut, describing it as meaningful as it affects exports, and noted that the move had been voluntary, not imposed.

READ MORE: Global oil demand will keep growing – OPEC

“We worked with seven independent entities to review Russia’s numbers, and they stood by the review. It is a voluntary cut; it was not mandatory, which shows their commitment,” the Saudi minister said.

The latest round of crude oil output cuts comes on top of voluntary reductions of 1.66 million barrels per day that some OPEC+ members had first declared in April, and then agreed to extend until the end of 2024.

OPEC+, a group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia that pumps around 40% of the world’s crude, has been cutting oil output since November 2022.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of going woke
0:00
28:52
CrossTalk: NATO’s Armageddon
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies