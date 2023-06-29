We are ready for competition with the West – Putin
Any domination doesn’t last forever, the Russian president said
Any monopoly and domination are not eternal and Russia is ready to compete with the West, President Vladimir Putin told an audience in Moscow on Thursday.
Russian companies are ready to compete, they only need help with promoting their business, Putin told the forum dubbed "Strong Ideas for New Times", organized by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI).
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
