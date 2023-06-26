icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian gas exports to southern neighbor surge

LNG deliveries to Georgia have jumped nearly 30% since the start of the year
Russian gas exports to southern neighbor surge
© Sputnik / Sergey Krasnoukhov

Georgia substantially boosted imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the first five months of the year, data from the Union of Petroleum Importers of Georgia showed.

According to the union, imports of Russian LNG rose 29.5% in annual terms from January to May, reaching 18,400 tons. Since the start of the year, 99.7% of Georgia’s LNG imports have come from Russia.

The South Caucasus nation also increased imports of Russian oil bitumen by 74% year-on-year in the reporting period. Russia accounted for 50.9% of all oil bitumen deliveries to Georgia during that time frame, while other major suppliers included Iraq, Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Russia exported $168 million worth of petroleum products to Georgia in the first quarter of 2023, marking an increase of 275% from the same period last year. Russia now accounts for roughly two-thirds of Georgia’s overall fuel imports, which stand at $251.2 million.

Earlier reports stated that trade turnover between the neighboring countries in January-February 2023 exceeded $467 million, up 48% from the same period last year.

Italy overtaken as top wine exporter to Russia – media

Georgia also recently overtook Italy to become Russia’s top wine supplier, with exports reportedly surging 63% from January to May.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

