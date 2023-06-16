icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2023 13:04
Russia quitting oil dependency – Putin

Other sectors such as trade and services are developing, the president said at SPIEF
Russia quitting oil dependency – Putin
©  Getty Images / Maksim Safaniuk

The Russian budget has reduced its dependency on oil revenues, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. 

Addressing the forum, the president reminded the audience that the country has long strived to diversify its income sources and reduce the share of exports of natural resources such as oil and gas in its budget revenue.

“We’ve always wondered when Russia is going to finally reduce its dependency on oil? Here, the trend is gradually gaining momentum,” the president said.

In May, budget revenues not related to the export of gas and oil grew by 28.5%, Putin noted, attributing the growth to further development of the trade and services sectors.

At the same time, Putin pointed out that Russia’s income from oil and gas exports is growing and has exceeded expectations. Since Western nations effectively banned its oil and gas, Russia has redirected its exports to customers such as India and China.

