icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jun, 2023 13:28
HomeBusiness News

EU no longer Russia’s leading trade partner – customs head

The volume of bilateral commerce has been decreasing dramatically, according to Ruslan Davydov
EU no longer Russia’s leading trade partner – customs head
© Getty Images / Portra

Trade turnover between Russia and the European Union has continued to fall amid Western sanctions on Moscow, Ruslan Davydov, acting head of the Federal Customs Service confirmed to RIA Novosti on Thursday. He was speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“The EU has lost its status as Russia's key trading partner, its share in the country’s foreign trade has dropped from 38% two years ago to 17.6%,” he said.

Official statistics show that in 2020 the EU was Russia’s leading trade partner, accounting for 37.3% of the country’s total trade in goods. Over 36% of Russia’s imports came from the EU and 37.9% of its exports went to the 27-nation bloc.

The total trade in goods between Russia and the bloc amounted to €257.5 billion ($279 billion) in 2021, according to European Commission data. The EU’s imports were worth €158.5 billion and were dominated by fuel and mining products, particularly mineral fuels, wood, iron, steel, and fertilizers.

READ MORE: Major EU ports post losses due to Russia sanctions

Meanwhile, last summer the EU exported 43% fewer goods to Russia versus the same period a year ago. In comparison, China exported 23% more goods to Russia last summer versus 2021, according to a report by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

The customs service reported a record surplus in Russia’s foreign trade in 2022, noting that China, Türkiye, and Belarus were among Moscow's main trading partners.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of military technology
0:00
26:49
CrossTalk: NATO’s Ukraine war
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies