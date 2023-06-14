icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jun, 2023 16:46
Iran calls for economic synergy with Russia  

Moscow and Tehran have been boosting ties in the face of Western sanctions, the Islamic Republic’s envoy told RT  
Countries targeted by Western sanctions should unite to resist monopolar global hegemony, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told RT during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Although Iran has lived under sweeping international sanctions for decades, the country’s economy has not been ruined, Jalali stated. On the contrary, Tehran has managed to adapt and has insulated its economy such that it is no longer heavily reliant on Western trade, he added.

“The US sanctions were designed to destroy the Iranian economy which used to be dependent on oil and gas exports. We unmasked the plan of our enemies and started developing various areas of the economy and reduced our dependence on energy exports,” he said. 

Two decades ago, Iran’s non-oil exports totaled a mere $1.5 billion, the ambassador noted. Since then, Tehran has managed to diversify away from energy, reaching $54 billion in non-energy exports this year, the official said.

The government has seen the sanctions regime as an opportunity, and currently the Iranian economy is the world’s 16th largest, according to Jalali.

“In many sectors of the industry including science and technology Iran has created full-cycle manufacturing even as Iranian industry just like Russia’s has been dependent on Western technologies. Russia is now shifting away from the West. We started this process forty years ago,” the official said. 

He also highlighted the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran and said that the two economies could complement each other, pointing to increased mutual investment, as well as energy and industrial cooperation. 

“This trend is gaining momentum. Our economies could complement each other and eventually create a synergy,” Jalali suggested. 

Russia and Iran have been strengthening ties in the face of Western economic sanctions. Bilateral trade turnover has nearly tripled from the $1.6 billion recorded in 2019, reaching $4.6 billion in 2022, according to official data.

