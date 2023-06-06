icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jun, 2023 08:03
HomeBusiness News

Tech giant bypasses sanctions to supply Russian market – Kommersant

LG is reportedly exporting devices with Smart TV software from its Polish plant through Belarus
Tech giant bypasses sanctions to supply Russian market – Kommersant
FILE PHOTO: Visitors look at televisions at the stand of the LG brand at the electronics fair IFA. ©  Fabian Sommer / picture alliance via Getty Images

South Korea’s LG Electronics has begun installing software for Smart TV adapted for the Russian market on television sets manufactured at its plant in Poland, Kommersant business daily reported on Monday citing market sources.

The devices supplied through a parallel imports scheme are pre-installed with Russian online cinemas and support the Alisa virtual assistant, the outlet said. TVs that are not adjusted for the Russian market do not support Smart TV functions, it added.

Russian retailers procure devices from other countries via parallel imports, a practice by which a non-counterfeit product is imported without the permission of the intellectual property owner via alternative supply channels. Russia legalized the mechanism to provide the market with goods that Western companies stopped delivering or producing in Russia because of sanctions.

Televisions are imported from LG's plant in Poland to Belarus where an assembly line for TVs destined for the CIS market has been created in the town of Mlava. From there, the devices are sent to Russia, a source told Kommersant.

READ MORE: iPhone prices tumbling in Russia

By adapting the devices for Russia at its Polish plant, LG formally does not violate Western sanctions, but such actions could create problems for the company according to a lawyer at the EMPP Law Office, Mergen Doraev.

"If the Polish unit further provides Russian consumers with consulting services for software support, the company may face problems – from fines to criminal charges," he said.

LG Electronics suspended all shipments of goods to Russia last year due to the disruption in global maritime logistics in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.

The company's share of Russia's TV set market slumped from 19.1% in January 2022 to 4.2% in January this year, the outlet said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The impact of social media
0:00
27:17
Full circle? Ammar Waqqaf, founder and director of Gnosos
0:00
29:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies