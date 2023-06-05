icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 05:24
Russian carmaker to start production at former Nissan plant

AvtoVAZ says the St. Petersburg factory will become operational in June
The assembly line of the Nissan plant in St. Petersburg on the day of its opening on June 2, 2009. ©  Sputnik/Alexei Danichev

Car production at a St. Petersburg plant that formerly belonged to Nissan will resume this month, the CEO of Russia’s biggest automaker AvtoVAZ has announced.

The Japanese manufacturer left the Russian market last year, transferring all its assets in the country to the state-owned research and development firm NAMI for a token sum of €1. The plant in Russia’s second-largest city was later bought by AvtoVAZ, which is best known for its Lada vehicles.

“June 14, 2023 is the date when production at the Lada St. Petersburg plant will start. A new Lada model will be manufactured in St. Petersburg,” AvtoVAZ CEO Maxim Sokolov told reporters on Friday.

The factory plans to produce up to 10,000 vehicles this year, with output increasing over the following years, Sokolov said.

The Nissan plant in St. Petersburg, which was opened in 2009, has production capacity of up to 100,000 cars per year. In 2021, roughly 43,000 cars came off of its assembly line. The plant mostly produced SUV models such as the Qashqai and X-trail.

AvtoVAZ is the largest car manufacturer in Russia and Eastern Europe, producing over one million vehicles per year. It already has a stable market share in CIS countries and also exports cars to Iran, Syria, Mongolia, Tunisia, Lebanon, Egypt, Türkiye, Hungary, China and the United Arab Emirates.

