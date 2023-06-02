US candy giant gets in sticky situation over Ukraine conflict – media

Mars had previously donated $13.5 million to help Ukraine as it continues to do business in Russia

Russia’s Prosecutor General has been asked to investigate US food giant Mars for allegedly financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia’s MK newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the SHOT Telegram channel.

The request was reportedly submitted by Vitaly Borodin, the head of the federal project on security and anti-corruption. The social activist also claims the multinational is planning to contribute money to the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which allegedly cooperates with the CIA.

Mars has repeatedly outlined plans to provide financial aid to Ukraine amid the country’s military conflict with Russia. In May, the company said it had donated $13.5 million to help Ukrainian “people and their pets” impacted by the conflict.

In March 2022, Mars stated that it would halt all advertising, media activity and investment in Russia in the wake of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. However, the company continues to sell its products in the country and produces them locally.

These include candy bars and confectionery products such as Bounty, Milky Way, Twix and Mars, M&Ms and Skittles, as well as Orbit and Wrigley’s chewing gum. Mars, which has operated in Russia for over 30 years, also produces pet food brands such as Pedigree, Royal Canin, Whiskas and Sheba.

In January, Russian business daily Kommersant reported that the American corporation was planning to sell its non-core plant in Moscow Region. Mars was reportedly looking for buyers for its sauce factory, which had failed to meet desired sales volumes and profits.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section