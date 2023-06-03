icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jun, 2023 09:10
Dutch consumer prices soaring – data   

Inflation has risen for two months in a row, the government statistics service has reported
Dutch consumer prices soaring – data   
©  Getty Images / Richard I'Anson

Annual inflation in the Netherlands rose for the second month in a row and reached 6.1% in May, preliminary data from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) released on Thursday showed. 

Growth in consumer prices has accelerated in recent months, increasing from 4.4% in March to 5.2% in April on an annual basis. The trend has largely been driven by energy prices, which fell less significantly in May than in the previous month, the report said. 

The costs of food, beverages and tobacco have also contributed to the uptick in Dutch price increases. Grocery inflation in May eased slightly to 12.8% from the April figure of 13.2%, but was still above expectations. 

Prices of industrial goods rose by 8.9% in May from 8.3% the previous month. Meanwhile, energy including motor fuel was 18.5% cheaper last month following a more than 22% decline in April, figures showed. 

However, the cost of services such as cafes, bars and amusement parks climbed to 6.1% from 6% in April, CBS said. 

The CBS figure based on the harmonized European measurement method, which does not include the impact of rental housing showed that inflation in the Netherlands was 6.8% in May, a full percentage point higher than in April.

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE

