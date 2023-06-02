icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jun, 2023 06:06
HomeBusiness News

Russian drinks companies prepare for expansion to India

Deliveries may begin pending New Delhi's approval, the Stavropol Region’s economy minister told the media
Russian drinks companies prepare for expansion to India
FILE PHOTO: Bottles for Essentuki mineral water at the Testi mineral water bottling plant in Zheleznovodsk. ©  Sputnik / Denis Abramov

One of Russia's largest mineral water producers, Holding Aqua, has signed an agreement on exports to India, the economy minister of Russia's Stavropol Region, Denis Polyubin, announced on Wednesday.

The contract will mark the first ever shipments of the iconic Russian mineral water brands Yessentuki and Narzan from the springs of the Caucasus Mountains to New Delhi.

The minister specified that under the deal, Holding Aqua will export several products to India, such as Yessentuki 4 and Yessentuki 17 table water, as well as the Godzhi and Narzan mineral drinks, adding that despite sanctions, Russia is continuing to expand its exports.

Holding Aqua is the only legal bottler and distributor of the sparkling drinks made from water from North Caucasus mineral springs. The company has six production facilities with a capacity of 300 million bottles of water per year. All mineral water bottling plants are located in the town of Mineralnye Vody in Stavropol Region.

READ MORE: Russia poised for record fertilizer exports – industry chief

Currently the products are undergoing certification in New Delhi for future deliveries, the official noted.

The Yessentuki and Narzan water brands are known around the world, and have been exported to 15 countries, including Canada, the US, China and New Zealand, according to the company's CEO Svyatoslav Vilk.

Since the beginning of 2021 over 260 tons of the mineral water has been exported from Stavropol Region to the US, data from Russia's Agriculture Ministry showed.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Homelessness and housing rights
0:00
27:0
CrossTalk: Brick by BRICS
0:00
24:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies