31 May, 2023 10:01
US contact lens maker reassures Russian customers

An earlier report claimed Johnson & Johnson was planning to suspend sales in the sanctioned country
American pharmaceuticals giant Johnson & Johnson has promised an uninterrupted supply of contact lenses to consumers in Russia, RIA Novosti reported on Tuesday, citing the company’s press service.

The statement follows reports last week that the company was planning to suspend deliveries of contact lenses to Russia following a tightening of US economic sanctions against the country.

“Johnson & Johnson continues to provide Russian consumers with Acuvue contact lenses,” RIA Novosti cites the company’s statement.

“We are a global health company and believe consumer access to health products is fundamental. Our top priority around the world is to provide products to our patients and customers who count on us,” Johnson & Johnson stated.

Johnson & Johnson’s Acuvue is one of the world's most popular and recognized contact lens brands. It offers a wide range of products, including for specific conditions like astigmatism, an eye problem that can make vision blurry or distorted.

Last week’s reports about a suspension of sales and warnings of a contact lens shortage reportedly led to widespread panic-buying in Russia and caused the prices to jump four-fold on some marketplaces.

