icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 May, 2023 11:15
HomeBusiness News

Musk’s Tesla becomes world’s best-selling car

The Model Y outsold popular Toyota models this year despite being almost double the price
Musk’s Tesla becomes world’s best-selling car
Tesla Model Y electric car is displayed during Tesla launch. ©  Vachira Vachira / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Tesla Model Y electric crossover became the world’s best-selling car in the first quarter of this year, data from market research company JATO Dynamics published on Friday revealed.

The Model Y surpassed Toyota’s RAV4 and Corolla models to emerge as the first ever all-electric vehicle to top global sales rankings.

The Model Y saw 267,200 units sold globally in the first three months of the year, compared to 256,400 for the Corolla and 214,700 for the RAV4 in the same period. This is approximately a 69% year-on-year increase for the Model Y, data showed.

The surge in sales comes even as Tesla’s pricing for the Model Y starts at $47,490, while the Corolla costs $21,550 and the RAV4 is priced at $27,575.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was confident in the Model Y’s success even before it launched, estimating back in 2016 that it would draw demand “in the 500k to 1 million unit per year level.”

The development is a milestone for Tesla, experts say, adding that because competition among electric-vehicle automakers remains sluggish, Musk’s company is able to dominate the market.

Tesla reported that over 400,000 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles were delivered to customers in the first quarter of 2023.

READ MORE: China replaces Japan as world’s top car exporter – media

The automaker has frequently slashed prices of most of its lineup over the last few years, including the Model Y. Industry experts say this may have contributed to the increase in sales.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ex-Goldman Sachs boss Jim O’Neill on the rise of BRICS and the backlash against ‘Americanization’
0:00
27:4
Green energy coercion
0:00
26:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies