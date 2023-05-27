icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 May, 2023 10:28
HomeBusiness News

Saudi Arabia buying up millions of barrels of Russian diesel – data

Meanwhile, supplies of the fuel from Riyadh are being sent to the EU
Saudi Arabia buying up millions of barrels of Russian diesel – data
© Getty Images / primeimages

Saudi Arabia imported 174,000 barrels of diesel and gasoil a day from Russia in April, Bloomberg reported earlier this week, citing data from analytics firm Kpler.

Thу figure comes in contrast to 137,700 barrels per day recorded in the previous month. Imports kept rising in May, and amounted to 191,200 barrels a day in the first two weeks of the month alone, marking a record high since 2017.

At the same time, the Middle East nation emerged as the European Union’s number one supplier, leapfrogging Russia since February. The kingdom, however, is reportedly not reselling the diesel and gasoil that it receives from Russia, as such a move would be considered a breach of sanctions imposed by the bloc on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.   

According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg, the latest upsurge in production at the kingdom’s refineries was responsible for the increase in imports to the EU.

The unnamed sources also told the news agency that additional exported fuels, which came from different parts of the country, were made to different specifications and were often subject to long-term supply commitments.

READ MORE: Russian fuel oil exports to China to hit record high – Bloomberg

The data tracked by Kpler also shows that Saudi Arabia outpaced the US to become the world’s second-biggest exporter of diesel and gasoil last month. Nearly 35% of the kingdom’s overall April exports were reportedly shipped to EU member states and the UK. Meanwhile, sanctions-hit Russia remains the number one seller of the fuel.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arab News editor-in-chief on Assad’s Arab League return, challenges NATO media’s anti-Saudi coverage
0:00
29:31
The man behind LuxLeaks
0:00
28:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies