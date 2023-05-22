icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 May, 2023 13:51
HomeBusiness News

Facebook parent Meta fined €1.2 billion by Irish watchdog

The American tech company has been accused of violating EU data privacy rules
Facebook parent Meta fined €1.2 billion by Irish watchdog
© Getty Images / Future Publishing / Contributor

US tech giant Meta has been hit with a record €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) fine for transferring the personal data of European users to US servers.

According to the Irish Data Protection Commission, which overseas Meta’s operations in the EU, the company violated the bloc’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by continuing to send the personal data of EU citizens to the US despite a 2020 European court ruling. 

The privacy watchdog stated on Monday that Meta’s use of a legal instrument known as standard contractual clauses (SCCs) to move data to the US “did not address the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms” of Facebook’s European users raised by a landmark ruling from the EU’s top court. 

In 2020, the European Court of Justice enacted an EU-US data flows agreement known as the Privacy Shield over fears of surveillance by American intelligence services. It also tightened the requirements for using SCCs, a practice widely employed by companies to transfer personal data to the US.

On Monday, the Irish Data Protection Commission told Meta to “suspend any future transfer of personal data to the US within the period of five months” of the decision.

Big Tech sued for deadly lack of censorship
Read more
Big Tech sued for deadly lack of censorship

The $1.3 billion fine is the largest ever imposed for violating the GDPR privacy law. E-commerce giant Amazon was previously fined €746 million for running afoul of data processing regulations in 2021.

Meta said it would appeal the decision and the fine.

“We are appealing these decisions and will immediately seek a stay with the courts who can pause the implementation deadlines, given the harm that these orders would cause, including to the millions of people who use Facebook every day,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, and Jennifer Newstead, chief legal officer at the company, stated on Monday.

The EU and US are reportedly finalizing a new data flow agreement that could come as early as July and as late as October. Meta has until October 12 to stop relying on SCCs to transfer data.

The tech giant has warned that if it is forced to stop using SCCs without a proper alternative data flow deal in place, it could close down services such as Facebook and Instagram in Europe.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Africa is TIRED of US+EU ultimatums, Russia & China growing in popularity, Sudan explained-Eugene Puryear
0:00
29:45
Re-militarization of Japan
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies