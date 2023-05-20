icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 May, 2023 05:23
HomeBusiness News

Billionaires battle for Russian tech giant – Bloomberg

Vladimir Potanin and Vagit Alekperov have reportedly submitted bids for Yandex
Billionaires battle for Russian tech giant – Bloomberg
© Sputnik / Natlia Seleverstova

Businessmen Vladimir Potanin and Vagit Alekperov have offered bids for a controlling stake in Russia’s leading internet company, Yandex, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing sources.

The bids reportedly value Yandex’s assets at nearly $7 billion and will be discussed as soon as next week, when the company’s board meets in Dubai. A final decision may not be reached at the meeting, sources told the agency.

Potanin and Alekperov are reportedly seeking at least a 51% stake in the tech giant’s Russian business, which is said to be valued at up to 600 billion rubles ($7.5 billion).   

That takes into account a Kremlin-mandated 50% discount for foreign companies seeking to exit Russia, sources told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity. 

According to laws that regulate divestment procedures, companies departing Russia are obliged to sell their assets in the country at a 50% discount. Moreover, they must obtain government permission for the sale, and make a mandatory contribution to the Russian budget, amounting to at least 10% of half the market value of their local assets.

Close Putin ally unveils new role in Russia's top tech firm READ MORE: Close Putin ally unveils new role in Russia's top tech firm

The regulation applies to Yandex’s business in Russia as the company is registered in the Netherlands, which Moscow added to a list of hostile states for supporting sanctions on Russia along with other EU members.

Last year, Yandex announced far-reaching plans for a corporate restructuring, under which the firm intended to split its domestic and international businesses. The company is particularly known for its search engine, which is more popular than Google in Russia. It also owns a major share in food delivery and taxi-hailing apps in the country. While Yandex offloaded its news aggregator 2022, it still controls more than 60% of the local search market. 

Yandex has remained profitable despite Western sanctions on Russia, and reported net income of 5.8 billion rubles ($72 million) in the first quarter of the current year. However, trade in the company’s stock has been halted in New York since February 2022, while the Nasdaq is seeking to delist its securities. Yandex’s market capitalization peaked in late 2021 at $29 billion.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Climate lockdowns: at what cost would you save the planet?
0:00
28:48
Smart surgery: picking the brain surgeon’s brain
0:00
25:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies